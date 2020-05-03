‘I have two months’: Reported Newcastle United managerial target outlines his plan

Jorge Jesus is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

Reported Newcastle United managerial target Jorge Jesus has suggested to Record that he wants to stay at Flamengo.

However, Jesus has suggested that Brazilian club Flamengo will have the final say, as he is out of contract in two months’ time.

According to Goal.com, Newcastle are interested in appointing the former Benfica boss as their manager after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy the club from current owner Mike Ashley.

Jesus told Record, as translated by Eurosport: "I have two months, and Flamengo's directors have to decide what is best for them.

"We feel like we've created a great team. That's one of the factors that motivates me a lot more to continue, and the way I've been treated too. I have two months to decide my future.

"I feel that Flamengo want me a lot and that is decisive for me, to have a club that wants me a lot."

Should Newcastle United move on?

Globo Esporte recently claimed that Jesus does not have any sporting interest in becoming the new manager of Newcastle, and that he dreams of taking charge of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Porto.

While the Portuguese has a very good track record in his native country and in the Europa League, perhaps Newcastle should look at someone else, if indeed they are not going to keep Steve Bruce.

Bruce is a very good manager, and given the good job he has done at Newcastle so far, he should at least be considered to take charge of the club in the next season.

Backing for Steve Bruce

Gabriel Agbonlahor played under Bruce at Aston Villa, and he has given his take on his future.

The Birmingham Mail quotes Agbonlahor as saying about Bruce: “It would be really harsh on Steve Bruce. I think the job he has done at Newcastle, no one expected them to have the season they have had, he has done wonders with the squad Newcastle have got available.

"I think he has done really well so why not give Steve Bruce the money that a new manager, maybe Pochettino might get.

"Why not give Steve Bruce a chance to get better quality players because he is a good manager. I worked with him at Aston Villa and he has done a good job here.”