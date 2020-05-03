How long would it take to watch all the Harry Potter movies? A spellbinding marathon!

It's an exciting proposition, but how long would it take to watch all the Harry Potter movies?

Are you welcoming plans to help pass the time?

Well, there's no better way to spend a day than parking yourself on the sofa with snacks and a film marathon!

During the lockdown, we've seen so many people announce their own marathons across social media, with such franchises as the MCU, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lord of the Rings, Mission: Impossible and more encouraging people to chronicle the journey in full.

Of course, some need much more than a day to complete (we're looking at you, MCU), but some may be wondering if it's possible to work through the Harry Potter films in a row without having to call it a day towards the end.

Essentially, it boils down to how many hours of the day the entire series takes up.

Let's take a look...

As highlighted by Mashable, all eight instalments make up a collective runtime of 1,178 minutes.

So, if we're looking at how many hours that is, it's just under 20.

Taking that into consideration, it's worth splitting your Harry Potter marathon into two days rather than tackling it in one - you're sure to fall asleep around The Half-Blood Prince!

Interestingly, the wonderful Prince Charles Cinema in London actually had a back-to-back Harry Potter marathon planned for May 30th 2020, but due to the current circumstances, the cinema is currently closed.

However, to give you an idea of what watching all eight films in a row looks like, the event was scheduled to begin at 8.30 pm on the 30th and end at 5.25 pm on May 31st.

It would take a strong spell to keep us awake for that one...

Harry Potter fans embark on marathons

A number of Harry Potter fans have taken to Twitter to announce their plans for a marathon, so if you're contemplating it you're certainly not alone.

Check out a selection of tweets:

22 years since The Battle of Hogwarts .... I guess this calls for a Harry Potter marathon pic.twitter.com/2l5m33XMYy — Georgia salisbury (@georgiasalisbry) May 2, 2020

Finished the full #HarryPotter series in the month of April. This weekend we celebrate with a movie marathon pic.twitter.com/yqXiaQzkqn — KELLY FLYNN (@kellyyflynnn) May 1, 2020

Harry Potter marathon.



For obvious reasons. pic.twitter.com/UP1j6MznTb — Allison △⃒⃘ (@AllisonWillard) April 30, 2020

Welp, I just finished re-reading the Harry Potter series. Now what? Movie marathon? ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2LTjYJ5Fl4 — Meredith Metsker (@MeredithMetsker) May 3, 2020

it’s a Harry Potter marathon kinda day for sure #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/bCnCXFykXu — Jasmin is self-isolating day ?? (@jasserravalle) May 2, 2020

Starting a Harry Potter movie marathon and couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/j5D41iA6vr — Cody, The House Elf (@ElfCody) May 2, 2020

