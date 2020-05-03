Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

‘He’s dreaming’: David Provan thinks 48-year-old angling for Celtic managerial role

Subhankar Mondal
General view of Celtic Park during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Henrik Larsson is one of the greatest players in Celtic history.

Ex-Celtic player Henrik Larsson looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Celtic and Juventus at Celtic Park Stadium on February 12, 2013 in Glasgow,...

David Provan has written in The Scottish Sun that Henrik Larsson will not get the Celtic managerial job anytime soon.

Although the Celtic legend has acknowledged Larsson for his greatness as a player, he does not think that he is as good a manager as Neil Lennon.

Subscribe

The Scottish Sun recently quoted the former Sweden international striker as saying that he would love to manage in Scotland.

 

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Henrik Larsson says he’d love to relaunch his coaching career in Scotland. Where? I’m guessing Celts’ King of Kings isn’t talking about Ross County or Hamilton.

"If he’s making a pitch for the Hoops job, he’s dreaming. Having struggled coaching various obscure Scandinavian clubs, Larsson was ready to take the Southend job before the deal fell through.

"Why would he be in the frame for Celtic? Neil Lennon couldn’t lace the Swede’s boots on the pitch but he’s put Larsson in the shade in the dugout."

15 Apr 2001: Henrik Larsson of Celtic (centre) celebrates with team mates Alan Thompson

Stability at Celtic

Lennon is in his second spell as manager of Celtic, and the 48-year-old has been superb for the Hoops.

The Glasgow giants have a certain degree of stability under Lennon, who looks set to remain in charge of the first team for the foreseeable future.

While Larsson was a great player, the 48-year-old has not achieved the same level of success in his managerial career so far.

While Celtic fans would love to see the former Barcelona striker in the dugout at Celtic Park, the truth is that it is not going to be anytime soon.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Henrik Larsson during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at Camp Nou on April 16, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch