'He has everything': Francesco Totti compares Liverpool target to Steven Gerrard

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Brescia star Sandro Tonali.

When Roma legend Francesco Totti speaks, football fans in Italy tend to listen – and he's now had his say on Brescia star Sandro Tonali.

Totti is, quite simply, one of the greatest Italian players of all time. A one-club man and a mercurial talent, Totti will be an icon of the game forever.

He will no doubt still watch Italian football, and one Italian player tipped to reach the heights Totti reached is Brescia midfielder Tonali.

 

The 19-year-old has been touted for stardom ever since making his Brescia debut aged just 17, and he has now racked up more than 75 first-team appearances.

Tonali also has three caps for Italy, and there will likely be a scramble for his signature when the window opens, having adjusted to life in Serie A well.

In fact, Italian reporter Alfredo Pedulla recently reported that Liverpool are rivalling Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus for his services.

Now, Totti has offered his view on Tonali, suggesting that he will go on to be one of the best midfielders in the world, like Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio.

That's a lofty comparison to make, but Totti added that Tonali is a mixture of Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso, whilst he's quick, technically-proficient and composed, believing he has the ideal skillset moving forward – and Liverpool would no doubt love to land him and see him become another Gerrard.

“He will become one of the top central players in the world. Like Gerrard, De Rossi or Lampard,” said Totti. “He is a mixture of Pirlo and Gattuso. He has everything a player can have. Incredible change of pace, he's technically good and head-wise, he's always calm. Both in important games and in easy games,” he added.

Olly Dawes

