Director confirms offers for bargain player amid talk of £10m Newcastle bid

Tom Thorogood
Newcastle United have been linked with Mohammed Salisu.

Real Valladolid director Miguel Angel Gomez has confirmed offers are on the table for reported Newcastle United target Mohammed Salisu, Superdeporte report.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for the central defender.

According to El Desmarque, the Magpies have made an offer for Salisu with the 21-year-old having a bargain £10 million release clause inserted into his contract.

Responding to speculation, Miguel Angel Gomez has confirmed offers.

“There are offers on the table. We want the player to continue here, but if he decides that there is another beautiful project, in Spain or abroad, the club will refer to the clause,” the Valladolid director explained.

“There are teams that are willing to pay it. There are teams from Spain and also from abroad. Premier League, two in France, three in Italy ... and one really in Spain.”

 

Salisu has been a standout in La Liga this season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the youngster posted more effective clearances than any other player in Spain’s top-flight prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

Newcastle are in the midst of a potential takeover involving Saudi billionaire Mohamed Bin Salman which could take the club to a whole new level.

But the Magpies would be wise to start their project by investing in Europe’s top young players and developing them accordingly.

Salisu has bags of potential. With a pass completion rate of 80.5%, he is an all-round defender capable of bringing the ball out from the back.

El Desmarque, however, also claim Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are interested in the player.

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

