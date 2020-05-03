Conflicting reports emerge regarding ‘frightening’ player on Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal have been linked with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona, but given his obvious talent and quality, there is no surprise that Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old forward.

According to AS, Arsenal have shown interest in the former Borussia Dortmund star, and so have their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The France international is a hugely talented footballer, but he has injury issues ever since he switched to Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017.

Although there is economic uncertainty in the world of football due to the global health crisis and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open, speculation is rife on the future of Dembele, and there are conflicting reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona head coach Quique Setien does not want to sell Dembele this summer and has the forward in his plans going forward, whose “pace is frightening in training”, according to his teammate Lionel Messi, as quoted in GiveMeSport.

However, The Daily Star has reported that Barcelona are ready to sell Dembele this summer.

One suspects that this transfer saga will rumble in the coming weeks and months.