Conflicting reports emerge regarding ‘frightening’ player on Arsenal’s radar

Subhankar Mondal
Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi as he scores their second goal as Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea look dejected during the UEFA Champions League...
Arsenal have been linked with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona, but given his obvious talent and quality, there is no surprise that Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old forward.

According to AS, Arsenal have shown interest in the former Borussia Dortmund star, and so have their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The France international is a hugely talented footballer, but he has injury issues ever since he switched to Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017.

 

Although there is economic uncertainty in the world of football due to the global health crisis and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open, speculation is rife on the future of Dembele, and there are conflicting reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona head coach Quique Setien does not want to sell Dembele this summer and has the forward in his plans going forward, whose “pace is frightening in training”, according to his teammate Lionel Messi, as quoted in GiveMeSport.

However, The Daily Star has reported that Barcelona are ready to sell Dembele this summer.

One suspects that this transfer saga will rumble in the coming weeks and months.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

