BT Sport pundit picks between Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero are two of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Jim Beglin has picked Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero over Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, as posted on Twitter.

The former Liverpool left-back, who now works as a pundit for BT Sport among others, was asked to pick between City ace Aguero and Tottenham striker Kane.

It’s a toughie but I’d have to go with Aguero. #AskJimBeglin https://t.co/W7C0Fa7Gjb — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) May 1, 2020

Stats

Aguero has made 17 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for City so far this season, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Argentina international striker scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in the league last season, and scored 21 goals and provided six assists in the league in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Kane has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League matches for Spurs so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

The England international scored 17 goals and provided four assists in the league last season, while in 2017-18, he scored 30 goals and provided two assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.