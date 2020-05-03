Barcelona and Ivan Rakitic’s reported demand amid Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported of Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in signing Ivan Rakitic, and Estadio Deportivo has now outlined how much it would cost any club to secure the services of the Barcelona midfielder.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla want to re-sign Rakitic from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, but they may not have the necessary finances to do so.

Barca will not sell the Croatia international midfielder for anything less than €15 million (£13.31 million), and the player himself will not take a pay-cut on his salary of €7.8 million (£6.92 million) a year net, according to the report.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if clubs spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window.

Rakitic is a very good and experienced footballer who is a serial winner and has been a success in the Champions League.

True, the former Sevilla star is 32 years of age, but he is a classy player who knows how to make an impact in the middle of the park, and he would be a smart addition to the Tottenham team.