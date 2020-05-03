Quick links

'Bitter taste’: Arsene Wenger signing drops another Arsenal exit hint - Our View

Subhankar Mondal
Referee Jarred Gillett gives the Wanderers a free kick close to goal after Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez picked up the ball after being passed to by a team mate Emiliano Martinez...
Emiliano Martinez has been at Arsenal since 2010.

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez looks at a paper plane that was thrown onto the pitch during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Arsenal FC at ANZ Stadium on July 15,...

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told TNT Sports last month that he is open to returning to his native Argentina, and he has reiterated his desire to go back.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who has been at Arsenal since 2010 when Arsene Wenger was in charge of the Gunners, has said in a new interview that he will never say no to his former club Independiente.

 

The Argentine has told TNT Sports: “If there’s one club I’d go to in Argentina, it’s Independiente. I’d never say no to them. I’m very grateful.

“I always had the bitter taste of not being able to make my debut in Primera before going to Europe.”

Martinez told TNT Sports last month: “I played in Argentina until I was 17 or 18. I’m never going to say no to the chance of coming back, maybe in two or three years I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal during the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedExField on July 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland.

Martinez has made only a handful of first-team appearances for Arsenal so far in his career, having been on loan at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers among other clubs.

With Bernd Leno the clear first-choice between the posts for the Gunners, it is hard to see Martinez establish himself in the starting lineup anytime soon.

While the Argentine has not clearly said that he wants to leave the North London outfit right now, his comments suggest that he is open to an exit.

No one would blame him. After all, Martinez is 27 now, and he needs to play regularly for a top team.

Perhaps Martinez should look at finding a club in England or in mainland Europe before going back to Argentina.

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.

