Arsenal reportedly one of 2 destinations for £20m player

Subhankar Mondal
Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Feyenoord at the GelreDome on March 10, 2019 in Arnhem Netherlands
Arsenal are reportedly interested in Orkun Kokcu.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

According to Sozcu, Turkey Under-21 international Orkun Kokcu will join either Arsenal or Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Turkish publication has claimed that Kokcu has turned down the chance to sign a new contract with his club Feyenoord, with Arsenal and Sevilla interested in securing the services of the attacking midfielder this summer.

Sozcu are not the only publication who have claimed that the 19-year-old will leave Feyenoord this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, the teenager has told the Dutch side that he wants to leave.

 

Good long-term signing for Arsenal

Kokcu is a very talented and promising young attacking midfielder who would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal in the long term.

True, the attacking midfielder is still developing and progressing as a footballer, but he can only grow and get better in the coming years.

According to Goal.com, Kokcu is valued at £20 million by Feyenoord, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal are willing to cough up that much money amid the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Beer Sheva at the Stadium Feijenoord on August 22, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

