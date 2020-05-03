Arsenal reportedly one of 2 destinations for £20m player

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Orkun Kokcu.

According to Sozcu, Turkey Under-21 international Orkun Kokcu will join either Arsenal or Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Turkish publication has claimed that Kokcu has turned down the chance to sign a new contract with his club Feyenoord, with Arsenal and Sevilla interested in securing the services of the attacking midfielder this summer.

Sozcu are not the only publication who have claimed that the 19-year-old will leave Feyenoord this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, the teenager has told the Dutch side that he wants to leave.

Good long-term signing for Arsenal

Kokcu is a very talented and promising young attacking midfielder who would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal in the long term.

True, the attacking midfielder is still developing and progressing as a footballer, but he can only grow and get better in the coming years.

According to Goal.com, Kokcu is valued at £20 million by Feyenoord, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal are willing to cough up that much money amid the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.