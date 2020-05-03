Andy Robertson tweet has got some Celtic fans talking

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was at Celtic as a youth player.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has stated on Twitter that he is going to watch previous Celtic matches on Sunday evening.

BT Sport have announced on Twitter that they will show classic games of Celtic in the Champions League this evening.

Robertson, who was released by Celtic when he was a teenager and is now a key figure at Liverpool, has said that he is going to watch those matches on BT Sport 3.

Some Celtic fans have responded to Robertson’s post on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Sunday night sorted https://t.co/R6CEUg6cCz — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 3, 2020

Nakamura, what a left footed talent, what a free kick — Danny (@dannychucky) May 3, 2020

Good stuff Andy bhoy — Gavin Taggart (@8Gntagg) May 3, 2020

Yass Robbo — A (@AndrewCM9) May 3, 2020

Shunsuke Nakamura free kick incoming — Kim je ha (@MrKimjeha) May 3, 2020

@joemurray1888 don’t know what to think — Conor ☘️ (@CONOR_1881) May 3, 2020

Moan hame Andy. We need a left back son. — Gary (@GaryOliver87) May 3, 2020

Successful seasons

Both Liverpool and Celtic are having successful seasons, and the Reds and the Hoops will be confident of getting the job done if and when the campaign gets back underway.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with the Citizens having a game in hand.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, although the Gers have a game in hand.