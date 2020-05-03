Quick links

Liverpool

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

Andy Robertson tweet has got some Celtic fans talking

Subhankar Mondal
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Andrew Robertson of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was at Celtic as a youth player.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool is chased by Yannick Bolasie during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has stated on Twitter that he is going to watch previous Celtic matches on Sunday evening.

BT Sport have announced on Twitter that they will show classic games of Celtic in the Champions League this evening.

Subscribe

Robertson, who was released by Celtic when he was a teenager and is now a key figure at Liverpool, has said that he is going to watch those matches on BT Sport 3.

 

Some Celtic fans have responded to Robertson’s post on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Successful seasons

Both Liverpool and Celtic are having successful seasons, and the Reds and the Hoops will be confident of getting the job done if and when the campaign gets back underway.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with the Citizens having a game in hand.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, although the Gers have a game in hand.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch