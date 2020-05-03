Alex Rae reacts to news coming out of Rangers

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers made an announcement on Saturday.

Rangers look to have severed ties with Mike Ashley.

Ashley's company Sports Direct had a partnership with the Gers for the past seven years.

But Rangers announced on Saturday that they would be going separate ways and re-developing their own megastore, which had still been selling the club's Puma shirts even though that deal ended in 2018.

Here's how Alex Rae reacted to the statement on Twitter:

Good news coming out of @RangersFC today that new deal regarding merchandise will be free of the SD character.



Looking forward to welcoming the new partner which will allow fans to buy the new tops etc.



— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) May 2, 2020

The Ibrox club, who have no shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season as of yet as their Hummel deal comes to an end.

There was a bit of movement on this, and new £20 million investment from Stuart Gibson, when the season was still going on.

But the global health emergency has resulted in commercial and investment opportunities being put on the backburner, even though Rangers might need the latter in a big way.

The club already owed £11 million which is due to be paid at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and the loss of match-day revenue from their 50,000-seater stadium has added to their financial woes.