Alex Rae reacts to news coming out of Rangers

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers made an announcement on Saturday.

Rangers look to have severed ties with Mike Ashley.

Ashley's company Sports Direct had a partnership with the Gers for the past seven years.

But Rangers announced on Saturday that they would be going separate ways and re-developing their own megastore, which had still been selling the club's Puma shirts even though that deal ended in 2018.

Here's how Alex Rae reacted to the statement on Twitter:

The Ibrox club, who have no shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season as of yet as their Hummel deal comes to an end.

There was a bit of movement on this, and new £20 million investment from Stuart Gibson, when the season was still going on.

But the global health emergency has resulted in commercial and investment opportunities being put on the backburner, even though Rangers might need the latter in a big way.

The club already owed £11 million which is due to be paid at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and the loss of match-day revenue from their 50,000-seater stadium has added to their financial woes.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

