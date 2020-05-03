Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Serie A

£70m ace reportedly chased by Liverpool wants Premier League move

Tom Thorogood
Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring goal 2-0 during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Lazio’s Joaquin Correa.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Reported Liverpool target Joaquin Correa has told his fans on Instagram how he would like to play in the Premier League in the future.

The Argentine attacker has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are looking at Correa as an option to bolster their attack and could waiver the 30% sell-on clause in Luis Alberto’s contract to help facilitate a deal.

Correa has a £70 million release clause at the Rome-based club.

And the attacker admitted on Instagram he has a desire to play in England.

“I’d like to play in the Premier League. Right now, I am concentrating on Lazio, but I enjoy the English league too. I would want to improve my English and I will do that,” Correa said, quoted by Football Italia.

 

Correa has been excellent this season, posting seven goals and one assist in 17 Serie A games as Lazio challenged Juventus for the title prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

The Argentine had spells at Sampdoria and Sevilla prior to moving to Rome.

At 25, Correa has the best part of his career ahead of him and Liverpool could see him as an ideal player to compete for their front three positions.

Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to leave Anfield this summer. Correa, who can play out wide or through the middle, could help fill the void in squad depth for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on during a Liverpool FC Training session at Anfield on March 10, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Liverpool FC will face Atletico Madrid in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch