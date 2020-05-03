£70m ace reportedly chased by Liverpool wants Premier League move

Liverpool have been linked with Lazio’s Joaquin Correa.

Reported Liverpool target Joaquin Correa has told his fans on Instagram how he would like to play in the Premier League in the future.

The Argentine attacker has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are looking at Correa as an option to bolster their attack and could waiver the 30% sell-on clause in Luis Alberto’s contract to help facilitate a deal.

Correa has a £70 million release clause at the Rome-based club.

And the attacker admitted on Instagram he has a desire to play in England.

“I’d like to play in the Premier League. Right now, I am concentrating on Lazio, but I enjoy the English league too. I would want to improve my English and I will do that,” Correa said, quoted by Football Italia.

Correa has been excellent this season, posting seven goals and one assist in 17 Serie A games as Lazio challenged Juventus for the title prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

The Argentine had spells at Sampdoria and Sevilla prior to moving to Rome.

At 25, Correa has the best part of his career ahead of him and Liverpool could see him as an ideal player to compete for their front three positions.

Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to leave Anfield this summer. Correa, who can play out wide or through the middle, could help fill the void in squad depth for Jurgen Klopp's side.