£600k-a-week reported Everton target has commented on his future

Everton are reportedly interested in Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Reported Everton and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has suggested on ‘The Hat-Trick Presented By ICC’ podcast that he is open to a move to Major League Soccer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has said that he rated MLS highly, and that he would be tempted to play there in the future.

According to 90min, Everton are interested in signing Bale from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Bale has suggested on ‘The Hat-Trick Presented By ICC’ podcast, as transcribed by BBC Sport: "I would definitely be interested in it. I really like the league, it's grown so much over the years.

"When we come over and play them in pre-season, the games are difficult, the standard is getting a lot better. The clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, the stadiums are improving.

"I think it's a league that's on the up and still rising. I think a lot more players want to come over to America now and play. "

Blow for Everton?

Bale may not have been in great form for Madrid in recent years, but the Wales international remains a very good player who would be a superb signing for Everton.

However, the wages of the 30-year-old could be a problem for the Toffees, as the 30-year-old is on £600,000 per week at Los Blancos, according to The Mirror.

Of course, wages would be an issue for clubs in MLS as well, but with Bale clearly interested in a move to Major League Soccer in the future, that could be sorted if he wanted to.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.