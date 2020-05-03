£2.5m star made a mistake quitting Rangers, says dad

Josh Windass left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in 2018.

Josh Windass has been told that he was wrong to leave Rangers.

The 26-year-old attacker quit the Gers to join Championship side Wigan Athletic in a £2.5 million deal back in August of 2018.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard later told The Record that it was Windass who decided to leave Ibrox after the manager failed to give him assurances over being able to play in a number nine role.

Windass had a brilliant last season in Glasgow, scoring 18 goals in all competitions - the same amount as Alfredo Morelos - and he could've been a real asset for Gerrard's side.

Since leaving, the Hull-born star has had reasonable success on an individual level with the Latics, who loaned him to Sheffield Wednesday in January.

But despite admitting that he doesn't know what the future holds for his son, Dean Windass is adamant that Josh never should left Rangers.

He told Wigan Today: "He should never have left Glasgow Rangers in my opinion. But he’s a man, I just advise him as a dad, not as a footballer.

"He left Glasgow Rangers and went to Wigan for about £2.5million I think it was, started reasonably well for Wigan and then things happen with football and then subsequently the club agreed for Josh to go out on loan."