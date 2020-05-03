22-year-old praises Klopp, but doesn't know if he'll be a Liverpool player next season

Liverpool have a decision to make on Pedro Chirivella.

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has told Marca that he thinks Jurgen Klopp is 'very good' – but doesn't know what the future holds for him.

Chirivella, 22, started out with Valencia but joined Liverpool in 2013, arriving at Anfield with real hopes for a bright future at Anfield.

The Spanish midfielder made his debut back in September 2015, but then went out on loan to Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and Extremadura as he fell out of contention with Liverpool.

Chirivella had just five appearances for the club to his name before the start of this season, but has doubled his tally having featured in cup games for Jurgen Klopp.

Now, his future is a matter of discussion, as Chirivella is out of contract this summer and could leave the club on a free transfer.

At 22, Chirivella may feel that the time is right to move on and establish himself as a first-team regular elsewhere, rather than be a bit-part figure at Anfield.

Now, Chirivella has spoken of how he thinks boss Klopp is 'very good', praising the way he works closely with his players whilst acting exactly as he does on TV.

Chirivella was also asked about his future, and admitted that he doesn't know if he will be a Liverpool player next season, as his deal ends on June 30th but there haven't been talks about his future given the current global pandemic.

“Very good,” said Chirivella. “He is as you see him on television. He is a coach who is very close to the players, he gets along very well with everyone. I think that the union and friendship that exists between all of us is key.”

“We do not know if we will end on June 30 or later. I like to take things day by day. I don't like to think much about the future and what comes will come,” he added.