How to get the Mirror Filter on Instagram - make your photos reflect!

Here's another filter for you to try whilst you're at home in lockdown. Now you can make your Instagram pictures reflect!

Throughout lockdown everyone's been loving Instagram's virtual reality filters. The Guess The Gibberish Filter and the Starbucks Filter have been just a few of the many filters that allow you to play a virtual game with yourself.

Gone are the days of simple colour changing filters that add a simple effect. But Instagram have slightly gone back to basics with their new Mirror Filter.

Mirror Filters used to be so popular when social media started, and it was a cool way to make your photos stand out. And it seems like the trend is back for 2020!

SHARE: 5 best May The 4th Be With You Memes

What is the Mirror Filter on Instagram?

Loads of people are using Mirror Filters at the moment to enhance their photos.

The filter can be applied to any Instagram story and acts like a mirror. So whatever you point your camera screen at reflects and appears as if you are seeing two versions of the same thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️ AGNYTĖ ❤️ (@agniuote) on Nov 28, 2018 at 11:23am PST

How to get the Instagram Mirror Filter

First, click on 'My Story' at the top of your homepage to add a photo or video to your Instagram story.

Scroll through all the filters at the bottom until the last one, a picture of a magnifying glass.

Click on this to 'Browse Effects'.

Then click on the search bar in the top right hand corner.

Search the word 'Mirror'.

You will then be given loads of different mirror filters to try.

The best two filters are Mirror by Instagram and MIRROR by nikmsw.

Both filters will reflect your camera in different ways.

Press 'Try it' and now your filter will be applied.

There's also a Mirror Filter on TikTok!

The Mirror Filter first went viral on TikTok as people started using it as a challenge to try and work out how symmetrical their faces were.

And it seems like everyone has since been demanding a Mirror Filter be made for Instagram.

TIKTOK: Who started the Pee Your Pants Challenge on TikTok?