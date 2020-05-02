'Wants to join us so bad': Liverpool fans react to Billy Gilmour comments

The Scottish gem dazzled against Liverpool earlier this season.

Billy Gilmour has revealed that he's been wearing a Liverpool jersey around the house and training in his back garden during quarantine.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League and potentially beyond.

In February, Gilmour posted a man-of-the-match display as Chelsea eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup.

Afterwards, the former Rangers player swapped jerseys with fellow Scot Andy Robertson.

When asked about what non-Chelsea shirt he last wore, Gilmour said via The Standard: "It was probably Andy Robertson’s Liverpool shirt when I swapped with him after the recent FA Cup game. I wear that sometimes at the moment, just out in the garden playing football."

And here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to Gilmour's comments.

If Gilmour keeps his head down and continues to work hard, there's no reason why he won't develop into a frightening midfielder.

At 18, he already looks calm and experienced beyond his years, like Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold does for example, and it'll be fascinating to see how he matures in the near future.