Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Wants to join us so bad': Liverpool fans react to Billy Gilmour comments

Shane Callaghan
Billy Gilmour of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Scottish gem dazzled against Liverpool earlier this season.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Billy Gilmour has revealed that he's been wearing a Liverpool jersey around the house and training in his back garden during quarantine.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League and potentially beyond.

In February, Gilmour posted a man-of-the-match display as Chelsea eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup.

Afterwards, the former Rangers player swapped jerseys with fellow Scot Andy Robertson.

 

When asked about what non-Chelsea shirt he last wore, Gilmour said via The Standard: "It was probably Andy Robertson’s Liverpool shirt when I swapped with him after the recent FA Cup game. I wear that sometimes at the moment, just out in the garden playing football."

And here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to Gilmour's comments.

 

 

 

 

 

If Gilmour keeps his head down and continues to work hard, there's no reason why he won't develop into a frightening midfielder.

At 18, he already looks calm and experienced beyond his years, like Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold does for example, and it'll be fascinating to see how he matures in the near future.

General views around Anfield, before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch