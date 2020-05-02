‘They said it’: £4.4m Celtic player mocks Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the table.

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has mocked Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on PLZ Soccer.

Brown, who has been on the books of Celtic since the summer of 2007 when he joined from Hibernian for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £4.4 million, has said that Rangers had already given up on winning the Scottish Premiership title before the lockdown.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the league table at the moment.

The Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left this campaign.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, while the divisions below have been called.

As reported by The Daily Record, Rangers voted against the league’s resolution to end the campaign now and want to play the season to a finish.

Brown said on PLZ Soccer, as transcribed by The Daily Record: “I think their manager and everyone understood that they were never going to catch us.

“They said it in the press themselves - the only chance they had to win was the Scottish Cup so they pretty much admitted defeat already.

“For us it was all about going to Dubai and understanding that we lost that game to Rangers at the end of December but we had to make sure we put things right and we managed to do that.”

Celtic comfortable winners?

If and when the season resumes, it is hard to see Celtic collapse and allow Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops have the best and strongest team in Scotland, and one suspects that they will get the job done and win the title for the ninth season in a row.