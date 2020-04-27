Sony knows who leaked The Last Of Us Part 2 spoilers

Sony has stated that they know who leaked The Last Of Us Part 2 spoilers that have caused fans to become angry.

It was originally rumoured that The Last Of Us Part 2 spoilers were leaked by a disgruntled employee over a payment dispute and possibly overtime crunch, but Sony Interactive Entertainment have now stated that they know who leaked the game and that the individuals are not affiliated with Naughty Dog.

Polygon reports that a Sony representative has told them the following:

"SIE has identified the primary individuals responsible for the unauthorized release of TLOU2 assets. They are not affiliated with Naughty Dog or SIE. We are unable to comment further because the information is subject to an on-going investigation. We’re looking forward to when The Last of Us Part II will be in your hands and can’t wait for you to enjoy the full experience on June 19."

As for why the leaks were believed to have stemmed from a disgruntled Naughty Dog employee, it's because the leaked footage included developer messages/prompts as well as because of reported complaints about crunch at the studio.

The Last Of Us Part 2 has a new release date of June 19th after previously being delayed indefinitely from its intended launch in May.

Original story:

The Last Of Us Part 2 is one of the biggest games of the year but its reputation hasn't been entirely smooth sailing as there were damning criticisms earlier in the year about crunch at Naughty Dog and recently a lot of fans have been very annoyed about its indefinite delay. And, to make matters worse, huge spoilers have now been leaked online after appearing to have originated from Reddit.

Spoilers before a game's release are nothing new, but it doesn't mean that they should be accepted especially when some of them are massive for a game dozens of people have anticipated for years. The Last Of Us Part 2 stars Ellie as the playable character opposed to Joel this time about, but unlike the 2013 original one of the upcoming sequel's biggest moments may have been spoiled which is bad for both gamers and the development team.

Very few people have lashed out at Naughty Dog saying it's what they deserve for delaying the game again, but most of the community online seem to understandably agree that the spoilers leaked are an insult to every Naughty Dog employee's hard work.

What Last Of Us 2 spoilers have been leaked online?

As for what these leaked spoilers on Reddit reveal about The Last Of Us Part 2, we simply won't share as you shouldn't have the game ruined for yourself.

There's known to be bits of gameplay, but one of the biggest leaks is said to be a massive scene between Ellie and newcomer Dina, as well as information pertaining to another character huge character that much hasn't been revealed about.

That's about as far as we'll go in describing some of the leaks that have been shared as there are said to be plenty others which are just as shocking.

Has The Last Of Us 2 ending been leaked online?

There are reports online that the ending for The Last Of Us Part 2 has been leaked.

Some reports suggest it's only footage from the beginning of the game, whereas some people on Twitter are saying that the ending has been leaked too.

If you wish to avoid these spoilers then your best route is to not search for anything about The Last Of Us Part 2 on social media or YouTube. However, when it comes to the latter, there is unfortunate instances in which spoilers are shown in thumbnails of videos that can be recommended to you out of nowhere.

As for where the leaks have originated from, Kotaku Australia state that a current suspicion is that they come from a disgruntled employee. Kotaku suggests this is the case because developer messages/prompts are included in the videos.

Although it wouldn't be nice to hear, the possibility of the leaks stemming from an employee wouldn't be too shocking as there have been reports that the environment at Naughty Dog currently isn't the best.