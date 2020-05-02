Sky Sports pundit says £9m striker would 'walk into' Arsenal's best XI

Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

One or two eyebrows were raised earlier this year when Arsenal were linked with a move for Odsonne Edouard.

According to The Mirror, the Celtic marksman is on the Gunners' radar when the transfer window opens.

Edouard has netted 28 goals in all competitions for the Hoops this season and, given he's only 22, the speculation about a move away is understandable.

But Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in England and it seems like it would be a major gamble to replace either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette with a striker who hasn't proven himself at the very highest level as of yet.

That isn't the opinion of Sky pundit Kris Boyd, however.

The former Scotland international told the Scottish Sun: "I honestly believe Edouard could go all the way. There’s no doubt he could walk into the Arsenal team.

"Edouard has everything you want in a modern striker. Whether he leaves Celtic this summer is down to him."

It's a very bold claim by Boyd, given that Aubameyang isn't only one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but the world in general.

The Gabon international hit the 50-goal barrier for Arsenal in quicker time than Thierry Henry, which goes to show his talent.

Thing is, he's linked with a move away from North London this summer and it's definitely a gamble if the Gunners opt to replace him with Edouard, who cost the Bhoys £9 million back in 2018 [Sky Sports].