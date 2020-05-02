Quick links

Sky Sports pundit says £9m striker would 'walk into' Arsenal's best XI

Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic
Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

Odsonne Edouard and Denis Vavro during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.

One or two eyebrows were raised earlier this year when Arsenal were linked with a move for Odsonne Edouard.

According to The Mirror, the Celtic marksman is on the Gunners' radar when the transfer window opens.

Edouard has netted 28 goals in all competitions for the Hoops this season and, given he's only 22, the speculation about a move away is understandable.

But Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in England and it seems like it would be a major gamble to replace either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette with a striker who hasn't proven himself at the very highest level as of yet.

 

That isn't the opinion of Sky pundit Kris Boyd, however.

The former Scotland international told the Scottish Sun: "I honestly believe Edouard could go all the way. There’s no doubt he could walk into the Arsenal team.

"Edouard has everything you want in a modern striker. Whether he leaves Celtic this summer is down to him."

It's a very bold claim by Boyd, given that Aubameyang isn't only one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but the world in general.

The Gabon international hit the 50-goal barrier for Arsenal in quicker time than Thierry Henry, which goes to show his talent.

Thing is, he's linked with a move away from North London this summer and it's definitely a gamble if the Gunners opt to replace him with Edouard, who cost the Bhoys £9 million back in 2018 [Sky Sports].

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates Scoring his first goal of the game during the Scottish Cup Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019 in...

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

