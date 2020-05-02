Sky pundit thinks prospective new Newcastle owners reportedly about to make ‘big mistake’

Newcastle United are reportedly looking at Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce.

Paul Merson has suggested in The Daily Star that the prospective new Newcastle United owners will make a “big mistake” if they get rid of Steve Bruce rightaway.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Bruce is the best manager to take the Magpies forward.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

Sky Sports have reported that the prospective new owners of Newcastle have identified former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the first choice to replace Bruce as the first-team boss once the current season ends.

The report has claimed that if they cannot bring the Argentine to St. James’ Park, then they will go for former Newcastle manager Benitez.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “Newcastle’s potential new owners will be making a big mistake if they get rid of Steve Bruce immediately.

“Bruce is a manager I rate highly and I firmly believe he should be handed the chance to prove himself in the new era.”

The former Arsenal star added: “I've nothing against Poch, who did an exceptional job at Tottenham and will probably succeed wherever he goes. But is he the right man for Newcastle?

“Spurs play a very different game to the Geordies. They play front foot, expansive football in stark contrast to Newcastle under Bruce."

Merson added: "Of course, all the talk is that Newcastle need a big name boss to attract big name players and while there is a degree of truth in that, it's naïve to think the five, six or seven signings they need to play that way will arrive immediately. That's why new owners should stick with Bruce at least until the end of next season."

Sticking with Steve Bruce

Bruce is a very good manager under whom Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship and are still in the FA Cup this season.

Of course, Pochettino is a much bigger name and did a truly wonderful job at Tottenham, as the North London outfit became regulars in the top four of the Premier League and in the Champions League next season.

However, Bruce should be given at least a chance, and one suspects that he would relish staying in charge of Newcastle in the new era.