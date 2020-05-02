Report: Senior figures at Arsenal are privately concerned about key player

Arsenal look increasingly likely to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a number of Premier League clubs linked with Mikel Arteta's star man.

Senior figures behind the scenes at Arsenal are concerned with Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang, as the star striker continues to flirt with the exit at the Emirates Stadium according to ESPN.

In truth, the last few months have been an exercise in expert PR from the Gabonese goal-machine and his representatives.

While publicly claiming that he is ‘committed’ to dragging Arsenal back to the top, Aubameyang has also kept talks over a new deal at the north London giants at arms’ length.

It is no secret that the former Borussia Dortmund talisman is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2021 and, amid reported interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, cash-strapped Arsenal may be forced to sell their 20-goal top scorer sooner rather later.

According to ESPN, there are a number of influential figures at Arsenal who have been left disappointed by Aubameyang’s apparent disinterest in signing fresh terms.

Then again, can you really blame him? A footballer’s career is short, relatively speaking, and at the age of 30 it remains to be seen how many years Aubameyang really has at the very top level.

Time is running out if he wants to finally prove himself at a bona fide European giant a la Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona, and he may have just one more big contract in his locker.

Arsenal look set to miss out on Champions League football for a fourth straight season and, while clear improvements have been made under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are still miles away from the level Aubameyang wants them to reach.