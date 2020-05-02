Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Senior figures at Arsenal are privately concerned about key player

Danny Owen
Arsenal fans cheer during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal look increasingly likely to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a number of Premier League clubs linked with Mikel Arteta's star man.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates his team's victory after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 1, 2018 in London,...

Senior figures behind the scenes at Arsenal are concerned with Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang, as the star striker continues to flirt with the exit at the Emirates Stadium according to ESPN.

In truth, the last few months have been an exercise in expert PR from the Gabonese goal-machine and his representatives.

While publicly claiming that he is ‘committed’ to dragging Arsenal back to the top, Aubameyang has also kept talks over a new deal at the north London giants at arms’ length.

It is no secret that the former Borussia Dortmund talisman is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2021 and, amid reported interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, cash-strapped Arsenal may be forced to sell their 20-goal top scorer sooner rather later.

According to ESPN, there are a number of influential figures at Arsenal who have been left disappointed by Aubameyang’s apparent disinterest in signing fresh terms.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal embraces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal following their draw in the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium...

Then again, can you really blame him? A footballer’s career is short, relatively speaking, and at the age of 30 it remains to be seen how many years Aubameyang really has at the very top level.

Time is running out if he wants to finally prove himself at a bona fide European giant a la Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona, and he may have just one more big contract in his locker.

Arsenal look set to miss out on Champions League football for a fourth straight season and, while clear improvements have been made under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are still miles away from the level Aubameyang wants them to reach.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch