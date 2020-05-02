Report: Rangers and Celtic agree on one key issue

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the league table.

Rangers and Celtic are keen on establishing a date by which the Scottish Premiership needs to be called, according to BBC Sport.

The Gers and the Hoops as well as the other 10 Scottish Premiership clubs and Scottish Championship winners Dundee United held a two-hour video meeting on Friday.

Subscribe

BBC Sport has claimed that among the issues discussed was the completion of the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Some clubs including Rangers and Celtic reportedly want to establish a date by which the season needs to be called.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and the divisions below them have been called.

Title race

If and when the season resumes, Celtic will be determined to get the job done and win the Scottish Premiership for the ninth year in a row.

After all, Neil Lennon’s side are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, although Steven Gerrard’s side so have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left.