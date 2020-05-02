Quick links

Report: Newcastle make contact with former player about senior role, his stance

Nikos Dabizas is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United in a senior role.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United have made contact with Nikos Dabizas about returning to the club as a Director of Football or in an executive role.

The report has claimed that Dabizas - who is now working as Director of Football at Greek club Panathinaikos - is open to going back to Newcastle.

It has been added that the 46-year-old former Greece international central defender would welcome any talks with the Magpies, having played for the club from 1998 until 2003.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley, according to Goal.com.

 

Bright future

It seems that the prospective new owners of Newcastle are already building a strong 'team' at the club for the future.

The Magpies are an established club in the Premier League, but there is so much potential, and they can certainly aim higher than just staving off relegation to the Championship or finishing in mid-table.

Perhaps in the coming years, Newcastle will challenge for the European places.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

