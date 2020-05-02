Report: Newcastle contact Real Madrid for £62m striker, what Mitrovic has told him

Newcastle United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to 90min, Newcastle United are interested in signing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Newcastle have made contact with Spanish and European giants Madrid over the availability of the 22-year-old striker.

It has been claimed that Los Blancos will allow the Serbia international to leave on loan this summer, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United also interested in him.

Aleksandar Mitrovic influence

According to 90min, Aleksandar Mitrovic is a good friend of Jovic, with the two strikers playing for the Serbia national football team.

It has been reported that Fulham striker Mitrovic has sung the praises of his former club Newcastle to his compatriot.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

Jovic has struggled to make an impact at Madrid this season, having joined the Spanish giants from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £62 million.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 La Liga appearances for Madrid this season.

However, the striker has huge potential, and a loan deal for the 22-year-old amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis would be a smart move.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.