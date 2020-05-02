Report: Manager dreams of Barcelona, his stance on Newcastle United

Newcastle United are reportedly looking at Jorge Jesus.

According to Globo Esporte, Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus is not interested in taking charge of Newcastle United.

Goal.com has claimed that Newcastle are interested in appointing the former Benfica boss as their manager once Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy the club from current owner Mike Ashley.

Globo Esporte has reported that Jesus does not have any sporting interest in becoming the new manager of the Magpies.

The report in the publication has claimed that Jesus dreams of managing Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Porto.

No big miss?

Jesus is a very good manager who won the league title in his native Portugal with Benfica thrice and also guided them to the Europa League finals on two occasions.

However, Newcastle can explore other options, such as Mauricio Pochettino or even Rafael Benitez.

According to Sky Sports, the prospective new owners of Newcastle have identified former Tottenham boss Pochettino as the first choice to replace Steve Bruce as the first-team boss once the current season ends.

The report has claimed that if they cannot bring the Argentine to St. James’ Park, then they will go for former Newcastle manager Benitez.