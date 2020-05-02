Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool have followed £50m and £40m duo for 3 years, stance now

Subhankar Mondal
General view inside the stadium showing a detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2018 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have been following Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar closely for the past three years.

The report has claimed that RB Leipzig striker Werner is valued at £50 million, while Lyon will want £40 million for midfielder Aouar.

However, according to the report, the Reds may not spend much money in the summer transfer window amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

The report has claimed that like other clubs, Liverpool will look to cut spending this summer.

 

Brilliant footballers

Werner is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that the Germany international would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool.

Aouar is just 21 years of age, and the French midfielder can only improve and develop in the coming years.

If Liverpool do not make their move for Werner or Aouar this summer, then there is a chance that they could miss out on them, as other clubs may muster up the cash to secure their services.

However, the Reds do have a strong team, and being financially prudent now does make sense.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar celebrates after scoring a goal during the Europa League (C3) football match Olympique Lyonnais (OL) versus Everton FC on November 2, 2017 at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch