Report: Liverpool have followed £50m and £40m duo for 3 years, stance now

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have been following Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar closely for the past three years.

The report has claimed that RB Leipzig striker Werner is valued at £50 million, while Lyon will want £40 million for midfielder Aouar.

However, according to the report, the Reds may not spend much money in the summer transfer window amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

The report has claimed that like other clubs, Liverpool will look to cut spending this summer.

Brilliant footballers

Werner is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that the Germany international would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool.

Aouar is just 21 years of age, and the French midfielder can only improve and develop in the coming years.

If Liverpool do not make their move for Werner or Aouar this summer, then there is a chance that they could miss out on them, as other clubs may muster up the cash to secure their services.

However, the Reds do have a strong team, and being financially prudent now does make sense.