Quick links

West Ham United

Everton

Real Madrid

La Liga

Premier League

Report: Everton keeping tabs on £62m striker, West Ham facing one problem

Subhankar Mondal
Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Schalke 04 at Commerzbank-Arena on November...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Everton have been linked with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid looks dejected after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December 11,...

According to 90min, West Ham United and Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that West Ham have made contact with Madrid over the availability of the Serbia international striker this summer.

The Spanish and European giants will allow the youngster to leave on loan, with Everton also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, according to the report.

‘The one problem for West Ham is that they are not keen to commit to a loan with a view to buy, but if they want the 22-year-old that may be the only way they can get him,” adds the report.

 

Stats

Jovic joined Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £62 million.

According to WhoScored, the striker has made four starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga for Los Blancos so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The Serbia international has also played 111 minutes in the Champions League and twice in the Copa del Rey for Madrid this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear if and when the season will resume.

It is also clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid shooting to goal during the Copa del Rey round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch