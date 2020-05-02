Quick links

Report claims what Arsenal and Everton target has told his club

Subhankar Mondal
Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Feyenoord at the GelreDome on March 10, 2019 in Arnhem Netherlands
Arsenal and Everton are reportedly interested in Orkun Kokcu.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Arsenal and Everton have reportedly received a boost in their quest to sign Orkun Kokcu in the summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Kokcu has told his club Feyenoord that he wants to leave this summer.

The attacking midfielder does not want to sign a new contract and has told the Dutch outfit that he is looking to move on, according to the report.

 

Sky Sports recently credited Arsenal and Everton with interest in the 19-year-old.

The Eredivisie has already been called and the season finished due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Kokcu made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

The teenager also provided two assists in five Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Arsenal or Everton?

Kokcu is only just starting his professional club football career and is still developing and progressing as a footballer, but the Turkey Under-21 international would be a good long-term signing for Everton or Arsenal this summer.

(L-R) Ryan Kent of Rangers FC, Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar v FK Partizan at the Cars Jeans Stadion on November 28, 2019 in Den Haag...

