Report claims club will sell game-changer Newcastle and West Ham allegedly want

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Alfredo Morelos is a player in demand, with Newcastle United and West Ham United among the clubs linked with the Rangers striker.

According to Goal.com, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Morelos from Rangers in the summer transfer widow.

Subscribe

Last month, The Sun reported of interest in the Colombia international from West Ham and Leicester City.

The Scottish Sun has now claimed that Rangers are looking to cash in on Morelos, who was descried as a player who “keeps providing game changing moments” by Gers manager Steven Gerrard in The Herald in November 2019.

 

This latest report in The Scottish Sun will be encouraging for Newcastle and West Ham in their reported quest to land the 23-year-old.

However, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson seems to be coy on the prospect of Morelos leaving this summer.

When asked if the current global health crisis had increased the likelihood of the Colombian staying, Wilson told The Scottish Sun: “When you don’t know what anything’s going to look like, everything is on the table. It could well be the case that that is the situation with Alfredo.

“Until this market opens and starts to move, whether you are Rangers or Borussia Moenchengladbach or Crystal Palace, nobody is going to know what the landscape is. Hopefully, as the weeks go past, that will become much clearer.”

Stats

Morelos has made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer.

