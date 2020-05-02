Rangnick offers his thoughts on £50m player who reportedly wants Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

Former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested reported Liverpool target Timo Werner should remain at the German club this summer, MZ report.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the German international striker.

According to Bild, Werner wants to move to Anfield this summer despite links to fellow Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

Speaking to MZ, Rangnick feels Werner should remain in Leipzig.

“I know his family and that of his girlfriend and his advisor very well. He has continued to develop, especially in terms of his hit rate, and he could take another step under RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and his colleagues. I would be happy if he stayed,” Rangnick explained.

Werner has a contract until 2023 with a release clause around £50 million.

The striker has been in superb form this season, netting 21 goals. He is the second highest scorer in Germany this term behind 25-goal forward Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool will likely be on the lookout for further attacking options this summer if squad players Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club.

The Reds dominated the Premier League prior to the Covid-19 suspension. Adding Werner to the mix will make Jurgen Klopp’s side even bigger threat in the final third.

The 24-year-old could also provide Liverpool with a long-term option.