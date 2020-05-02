Pundit close to Jamie Reuben gives backing to Steve Bruce amid speculation

Newcastle United reportedly want Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce.

Jamie Redknapp has suggested on Sky Sports that Steve Bruce should be given the chance to manage Newcastle United after the takeover is complete.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has said that Bruce should be shown more respect.

Redknapp is good friends with David Reuben's son, Jamie, having worked with him in the past.

The Reuben brothers - Simon and David - are prospective backers of Amanda Staveley's bid to buy Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley, according to The Chronicle.

The Chronicle has reported that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will own 80% of the Magpies once the takeover goes through.

According to Sky Sports, the prospective new owners have identified former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the first choice to replace Bruce as the first-team boss once the current season ends.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: "People have to have more respect for Steve Bruce because he has done a really good job at Newcastle.

"Why can't he be given an opportunity, why can't Steve Bruce be given some money and the chance to show what he can do?

"He's never had the opportunity before and there's nothing to say he couldn't manage a top-six club, nothing at all. He knows the game inside out.

"Everybody predicted Newcastle would go down this year and he's done a great job with players that aren't at the top level."

Give Steve Bruce a chance

Bruce has done well at Newcastle, who are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship if and when the season resumes and are also still in the FA Cup.

While Pochettino is a bigger name, Bruce does deserve a chance at least to show what he can do with a stronger squad.