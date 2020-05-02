Player Newcastle and Aston Villa reportedly want described as ‘best player in the league’

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has raved about his teammate and reported Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Alfredo Morelos, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Halliday, who can also operate as a left-back, has included his Rangers teammate and striker Morelos among the best players he has ever played with.

The Rangers man has outlined the 23-year-old striker’s attributes, and has praised his form, saying that he is the best player in the Scottish Premiership.

According to Goal.com, Newcastle and Villa are interested signing Morelos from Rangers in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

The Scottish Sun quotes Halliday as saying about Morelos: “Alfredo is in there for his performances, it’s as simple as that. I’ve played with top strikers but I don’t think anyone I’ve played with has been in the form that Alfredo has been.

“He’s been the best player in the league hands down and he’s scored a lot of league goals, but again I think his performances in Europe were exceptional. It’s not easy to lead the line yourself but it’s a lot more difficult in Europe against higher class opposition.

“For somebody his size he just continues to bully defenders. He’s a nut job but there are a few nut jobs in my team actually! But Alfredo is a good lad.”

Stats

Morelos has made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Encouraging for Newcastle United and Aston Villa

Morelos is a very good striker who has been superb for Rangers, and Halliday’s aforementioned comments will be hugely encouraging for Newcastle and Villa fans.

While there is always some doubt when a player moves to England from the Scottish Premiership, the fact is that Morelos is a natural goalscorer, and he would be a smart signing for the Magpies or the Villans, not just for now, but in the long run as well.