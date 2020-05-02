Newcastle, West Ham reportedly keeping tabs on £100k-a-week player McClaren called ‘unique’

Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Leicester City and Everton are also reported to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

It has been claimed that United could trigger a 12-month contract extension keeping the England international at the club until 2022, and will not force him out of Old Trafford if he does not want to leave this summer.

Lingard - who earns £100,000 per week as salary, according to BBC Sport - came through the youth system at the Red Devils.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Lingard has made nine starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season.

The attacker has also made three starts and four substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Red Devils this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Praise from Steve McClaren

Former Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren worked with Lingard during the attacker’s loan spell at Derby County in 2015, and he raved about him in January 2018.

The Derby Telegraph quoted McClaren as saying about Lingard on January 3, 2018: “When I was at Derby, we took him on loan and he had just had an injury. He came to us to get his fitness back and games.

“You could see the potential and, wow, he is fulfilling that now, and he is different. He is unique. He is forward-running with and without the ball.

"He is such a threat, and he is probably a quicker runner with the ball than without the ball. He beats players, can score, is composed and can assist.”