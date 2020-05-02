Quick links

Newcastle fans react to Jim White tweet about Ashley and Rangers

Shane Callaghan
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (C), Linda Ashley (L) and managing director Lee Charnley (R) look on from the stand prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...
The Newcastle United owner's company will no longer be associated with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

It looks like Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and Rangers have severed ties.

According to The Record in Scotland, Sports Direct, Ashley's company, will no longer be associated with the Gers.

Rangers released a statement this afternoon announcing changes to its megastore, which was under the stewardship of the Newcastle owner's company.

Ashley's brand and the Ibrox club had a partnership for the past seven years.

 

The English businessman has owned the St James's Park side since 2007 but it seems like a Saudi-led group could be closing in on a £300 million takeover.

talkSPORT journalist Jim White confirmed it on Twitter, and suffice to say that Newcastle fans congratulated their Scottish counterparts on the news.

There could be much better news for the North-East club very soon.

Speculation about the takeover has been gaining momentum slowly but surely over the past couple of weeks.

According to The Chronicle, the Magpies 'remain confident' that there'll be a deal soon.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

