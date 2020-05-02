Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Celtic

'Mouth-watering': Sky pundit tells Tottenham to sign £9m striker

Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard and Denis Vavro during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur need a striker and the Celtic star is a man in demand.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

Kris Boyd has encouraged Tottenham Hotspur to move for Odsonne Edouard.

The Celtic hitman has scored 28 goals in all competitions for the Hoops this season, prompting speculation about a move to Arsenal.

Subscribe

Tottenham have needed a top-drawer plan-b option for years, with Fernando Llorente and earlier Vincent Janssen struggling to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

In January, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho tried but failed to sign another marksman in light of Kane's hamstring injury.

 

And Boyd, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports during Scottish Premiership games, believes that the white half of North London would be a 'great fit' for the 22-year-old.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Tottenham would also be a great fit for him. The prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane would be a mouth-watering one for Spurs fans."

If we're honest, Arsenal is a better fit. That's because the Gunners will need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose contract expires next summer.

And although the Lilywhites also need to protect themselves in the event of Kane leaves, Aubameyang going first is a lot more likely.

Celtic broke their transfer record on signing Edouard for £9 million back in 2018 [Sky Sports].

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch