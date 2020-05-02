'Mouth-watering': Sky pundit tells Tottenham to sign £9m striker

Tottenham Hotspur need a striker and the Celtic star is a man in demand.

Kris Boyd has encouraged Tottenham Hotspur to move for Odsonne Edouard.

The Celtic hitman has scored 28 goals in all competitions for the Hoops this season, prompting speculation about a move to Arsenal.

Tottenham have needed a top-drawer plan-b option for years, with Fernando Llorente and earlier Vincent Janssen struggling to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

In January, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho tried but failed to sign another marksman in light of Kane's hamstring injury.

And Boyd, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports during Scottish Premiership games, believes that the white half of North London would be a 'great fit' for the 22-year-old.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Tottenham would also be a great fit for him. The prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane would be a mouth-watering one for Spurs fans."

If we're honest, Arsenal is a better fit. That's because the Gunners will need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose contract expires next summer.

And although the Lilywhites also need to protect themselves in the event of Kane leaves, Aubameyang going first is a lot more likely.

Celtic broke their transfer record on signing Edouard for £9 million back in 2018 [Sky Sports].