More bad news is about to come Tottenham's way - report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'bracing' themselves for another financial hit.

Already it's been a 2020 to forget for Tottenham Hotspur.

They lost their best player - Harry Kane - to injury in January and were eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession.

Tottenham's top-four bid also took a knock without Kane, as Jose Mourinho's side sat eighth in the Premier League table at the time of the suspended season.

Chairman Daniel Levy then decided to furlough over 500 non-playing staff as a cost-cutting measure in response to the global health crisis, a decision which was criticised and has since been reversed.

On the pitch and off it, it hasn't been a great year for the North Londoners and things are reportedly about to get worse.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham are braced for another financial blow and this one relates to NFL games.

The Lilywhites' £1 billion stadium was supposed to host two NFL games a year, but that has now been postponed for this year.

The report adds that it'll hurt Tottenham's pockets in the form of a £4 million loss.

It isn't a huge amount of money for a club like Spurs, whose squad is worth well over half-a-billion, but these are difficult times financially and £4m is a much bigger loss now than it was in February.