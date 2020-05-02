'Miss you guys': £66m star sends message to Liverpool players

Quick links

Shane Callaghan
Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks on during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool haven't had a match in any competition for almost two months.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans all over the globe are missing football in a big way.

Jurgen Klopp's side haven't had a game since March 11 - their Champions League elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

But the Premier League was the big prize for Liverpool this season and before the campaign was suspended, success looked guaranteed.

Prior to the season being halted, the Reds had a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and seemed on a collision course for a first top-flight league title in a stunning 30 years.

 

If not for the global health crisis, Liverpool would almost certainly have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time ever by now.

So yeah, it's perfectly understandable if their legion of supporters are missing football, but the same is true of the players - including goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian, a £66 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has delivered a short-but-sweet message to his team-mates on Instagram, writing, 'Miss you guys'.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Miss you guys ❤️

A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on

As of now, there is tentative talk about the Premier League resuming in some capacity in June, but an agreement seems a long way off at the moment.

Alisson of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

