'Miss you guys': £66m star sends message to Liverpool players

Liverpool haven't had a match in any competition for almost two months.

Liverpool fans all over the globe are missing football in a big way.

Jurgen Klopp's side haven't had a game since March 11 - their Champions League elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

But the Premier League was the big prize for Liverpool this season and before the campaign was suspended, success looked guaranteed.

Prior to the season being halted, the Reds had a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and seemed on a collision course for a first top-flight league title in a stunning 30 years.

If not for the global health crisis, Liverpool would almost certainly have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time ever by now.

So yeah, it's perfectly understandable if their legion of supporters are missing football, but the same is true of the players - including goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian, a £66 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has delivered a short-but-sweet message to his team-mates on Instagram, writing, 'Miss you guys'.

View this post on Instagram Miss you guys ❤️ A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on May 1, 2020 at 3:41pm PDT

As of now, there is tentative talk about the Premier League resuming in some capacity in June, but an agreement seems a long way off at the moment.