Five best May The 4th Be With You Memes - it's nearly Star Wars day 2020!

If you love Star Wars just as much as we do, here's some May the 4th Be With You Memes for this year's Star Wars day.

The most famous day in the film world is almost here again for another year. No it's not the Cannes Film Festival, or the release of another new Marvel film.

It's of course, the famous Star Wars Day! Every year on May The 4th, fans across the world celebrate their favourite film day using the popular May The 4th Be With You Pun.

And if you want to join in the fun, here are some Memes that you can share with your friends.

What is May The 4th Be With You?

May The 4th has been dubbed as Star Wars day. The date was chosen as it is a pun of the franchise catchphrase 'May The Force Be With You', reinvented as 'May the 4th Be With You'.

The day is celebrated around the world to commemorate George Lucas' Star Wars, allowing fans of the nine films to express their love and support of the series.

And here are some of the best Memes!

On May the 4th, people like to share their acknowledgement that it is of course the much loved Star Wars day through using their favourite May The 4th Be With You Memes. If you want to be like everyone else and share your love of May the 4th, here are some memes you can use.

If you simply want to share your love for May The 4th, you could post a photo onto your social media like this.

Or for something a little funnier, why not use this quote. "If today is May the 4th does that mean tomorrow is revenge of the 5th." It's a clever play on words of the film Star Wars, Revenge of the Sith, and is one of the most popular May The 4th Be With You Memes.

And now you can have two Star Wars days in a row!

If you're a huge fan of the film, there's loads of Star Wars Memes reacting directly to the films that will have you laughing for the whole of May The 4th.

Try searching Star Wars Memes into Instagram or Twitter and you'll find loads relating to your favourite scenes.

After the new Star Wars spin off series The Mandalorian was released on Disney Plus in 2019, everyone on social media started going crazy for one particular character, and he is pretty cute.

Everyone loves baby Yoda!

And of course, the list wouldn't be complete without a May The 4th Meme relating to the coronavirus.

May the 4th comes right at the pandemic is sweeping its way across the world, and it seems like there really is no light at the end of the tunnel.

The new Star Wars film is coming to Disney Plus on May the 4th!

The newest addition to the Star Wars series, the Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus on Star Wars Day!

Disney Plus is Disney's new Netflix like Film and TV streaming service.

So now you can share all your Star Wars Memes at the same time as watching the new film on May the 4th.

