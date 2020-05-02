'Masterclass': Arsenal fans react as Arteta reportedly pulls plug on potential signing

The Arsenal boss is reported to have pulled the plug on their interest in Kevin Volland.

Arsenal fans have reacted on Twitter to the speculation about Kevin Volland.

There's no speculation about the Gunners signing the Bayer Leverkusen hitman - well, not anymore.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal's head coach in December and, ahead of the January transfer window, the Spanish rookie seemingly told the club's hierarchy not to go for Volland.

The 27-year-old was reportedly on Unai Emery's radar in North London, but Arteta told Head of Football Raul Sanllehi and Technical Director Edu that he didn't want the striker at the Emirates.

Here's how Gunners fans reacted to the report from ESPN on Twitter:

Arteta has actually saved our club uno — OsimhenHive (@AlfieRushen) May 1, 2020

Right decision at the end. — Łukasz (@iamtheluka) May 1, 2020

Thank god he left. Why would we sign the german Lucas Perez? — HSK (@YaBoiHSK) May 1, 2020

Thank God Emery got the sack — PokeGooners (@Salt19Pepe) May 1, 2020

Arteta know how Arsenal is a big club — Abed Abuhmda (@AbuhmdaAbed) May 1, 2020

Can we just give Arteta a statue already? — Emmanuel Ojo (@EOketokun) May 1, 2020

With nine goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances this season, perhaps Arteta was right.

But the most impressive thing about this story - if true - is that Pep Guardiola's former assistant was assertive enough to tell Arsenal's hierarchy that he didn't fancy Volland.

Remember, Arteta had no experience of being a head coach before returning to the Emirates, but this Volland report indicates that he has a very clear image of what he wants and who he wants to aid his success at the club.

And that, despite his managerial inexperience, is a good thing.