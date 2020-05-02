Quick links

'Masterclass': Arsenal fans react as Arteta reportedly pulls plug on potential signing

Shane Callaghan
The Arsenal boss is reported to have pulled the plug on their interest in Kevin Volland.

Arsenal fans have reacted on Twitter to the speculation about Kevin Volland.

There's no speculation about the Gunners signing the Bayer Leverkusen hitman - well, not anymore.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal's head coach in December and, ahead of the January transfer window, the Spanish rookie seemingly told the club's hierarchy not to go for Volland.

The 27-year-old was reportedly on Unai Emery's radar in North London, but Arteta told Head of Football Raul Sanllehi and Technical Director Edu that he didn't want the striker at the Emirates.

 

Here's how Gunners fans reacted to the report from ESPN on Twitter:

With nine goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances this season, perhaps Arteta was right.

But the most impressive thing about this story - if true - is that Pep Guardiola's former assistant was assertive enough to tell Arsenal's hierarchy that he didn't fancy Volland.

Remember, Arteta had no experience of being a head coach before returning to the Emirates, but this Volland report indicates that he has a very clear image of what he wants and who he wants to aid his success at the club.

And that, despite his managerial inexperience, is a good thing.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

