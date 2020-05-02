‘Magic’ player tipped to leave for £20m amid Arsenal and Newcastle speculation

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Frank McGarvey has suggested to The Scottish Sun that Celtic will sell reported Arsenal and Newcastle United target Odsonne Edouard this summer.

According to France Football, Arsenal are interested in signing Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The report in the French publication has added that Crystal Palace, Lyon and AS Monaco are also looking at the 22-year-old Frenchman.

The Daily Record has claimed that Newcastle, Everton and Manchester United want to secure the services of the youngster.

Former Celtic and Scotland international forward McGarvey has raved about Edouard, and he has tipped him to leave the Hoops this summer for £20 million.

McGarvey told The Scottish Sun about Edouard: “I just love watching Edouard. He has that bit of magic in his feet, and he reminds me of Charlie Nicholas. You just know if he gets the ball just outside of the box the other team are in trouble.

"Edouard has that ability to produce something out of nothing because he has such quick feet. I think someone will come in this summer and put £20million on the table for him. You can’t blame Celtic for taking it, especially in the current climate."

Celtic stay

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it is not clear whether clubs will be able to or willing to spend a lot of money this summer.

While £20 million is a lot of money, given that Celtic are aiming to win the league title for the 10th season in a row, the Glasgow giants could turn down such offers now, knowing that they could easily get as much or even more for him in the summer of 2021.