Loan club emerge challengers for Celtic in reported quest for £3m player

Celtic reportedly want Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City.

Celtic’s reported quest to sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City has just become more difficult.

TEAMtalk recently reported that Celtic are interested in bringing Roberts back to Celtic Park.

The report claimed that although the Hoops’ initial £3 million bid for the winger has been turned down, they have left that offer on the table should City change their mind.

Middlesbrough have now emerged as challengers to Celtic for the 23-year-old, who was on loan at the Glasgow giants from January 2016 until the summer of 2018.

The former Fulham youngster joined Boro on loan from City in January 2020, and the Championship club’s manager has said that he would love to sign the youngster on a longer-term deal.

Jonathan Woodgate told TeessideLive about Roberts and Harold Moukoudi: “We’re in unprecedented times and we don't know how things are going to work out (with the transfer window), but I'd love to sign them, I'm a big fan of them both.”

Celtic or Middlesbrough?

There is a chance that Middlesbrough could get relegated from the Championship if and when the season resumes, while Celtic are set to win the Scottish Premiership if the campaign gets back underway.

A move back to the Hoops where he was very successful on loan would make sense for Roberts.