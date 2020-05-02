Quick links

Loan club emerge challengers for Celtic in reported quest for £3m player

Subhankar Mondal
Celtic FC's Patrick Roberts (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match Anderlecht vs Celtic at The Constant...
Celtic reportedly want Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City.

Former England international Jonathan Woodgate looks on before the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.

Celtic’s reported quest to sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City has just become more difficult.

TEAMtalk recently reported that Celtic are interested in bringing Roberts back to Celtic Park.

The report claimed that although the Hoops’ initial £3 million bid for the winger has been turned down, they have left that offer on the table should City change their mind.

 

Middlesbrough have now emerged as challengers to Celtic for the 23-year-old, who was on loan at the Glasgow giants from January 2016 until the summer of 2018.

The former Fulham youngster joined Boro on loan from City in January 2020, and the Championship club’s manager has said that he would love to sign the youngster on a longer-term deal.

Jonathan Woodgate told TeessideLive about Roberts and Harold Moukoudi: “We’re in unprecedented times and we don't know how things are going to work out (with the transfer window), but I'd love to sign them, I'm a big fan of them both.”

Patrick Roberts of Middlesbrough

Celtic or Middlesbrough?

There is a chance that Middlesbrough could get relegated from the Championship if and when the season resumes, while Celtic are set to win the Scottish Premiership if the campaign gets back underway.

A move back to the Hoops where he was very successful on loan would make sense for Roberts.

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts in action at MetLife Stadium on July 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

