Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly want a defender previously described as ‘Europe’s best’

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, and his Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne’s previous comments will be hugely encouraging for the Anfield and the Emirates Stadium faithful.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, Arsenal are interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old Senegal international.

Tuttomercatoweb has claimed that Liverpool have made contact regarding signing the former Genk star.

Koulibaly may be 28 years of age, but the Napoli defender is as strong and as good as ever, and he is rated highly by his teammate and Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne said about Koulibaly on Radio KissKiss in July 2019, as transcribed by Football Italia: “Koulibaly is Europe’s best defender. Manolas is just as great and he’ll help us concede as few goals as possible.”

Good signing for Arsenal or Liverpool?

Koulibaly would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal or Liverpool and would make their team much better.

However, Napoli are likely to demand a huge transfer fee, and the player himself would want a big wage, although there is a lot of economic uncertainty in the game due to the global health crisis.

With Arsenal unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League table - if and when the season resumes - Liverpool do have an advantage over them in the race for Koulibaly.