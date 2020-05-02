Quick links

Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly want a defender previously described as ‘Europe’s best’

Subhankar Mondal
Kalidou Koulibaly in action during an SSC Napoli training session on January 30, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Kalidou Koulibaly.

19th May 2019, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy; Serie A football, Napoli versus Inter Milan; Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, and his Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne’s previous comments will be hugely encouraging for the Anfield and the Emirates Stadium faithful.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, Arsenal are interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old Senegal international.

Tuttomercatoweb has claimed that Liverpool have made contact regarding signing the former Genk star.

 

Koulibaly may be 28 years of age, but the Napoli defender is as strong and as good as ever, and he is rated highly by his teammate and Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne said about Koulibaly on Radio KissKiss in July 2019, as transcribed by Football Italia: “Koulibaly is Europe’s best defender. Manolas is just as great and he’ll help us concede as few goals as possible.”

Napoli's French defender Kalidou Koulibaly (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz...

Good signing for Arsenal or Liverpool?

Koulibaly would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal or Liverpool and would make their team much better.

However, Napoli are likely to demand a huge transfer fee, and the player himself would want a big wage, although there is a lot of economic uncertainty in the game due to the global health crisis.

With Arsenal unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League table - if and when the season resumes - Liverpool do have an advantage over them in the race for Koulibaly.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli leaves the pitch after a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

