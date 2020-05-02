Quick links

'I'm on my knees': Leeds fans react to Graham Smyth tweet

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United's season hangs in the balance it seems.

Leeds United are 'almost certainly' going to win Premier League promotion irrespective of the model that's used to finish the season, according to a report from The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The fate of Leeds' season remains uncertain following the suspension of the Championship season.

When the fixtures were suspended, Marcelo Bielsa's side looked to be cruising toward the top flight and boasted a seven-point lead - and a five-game winning streak - in the top two, with nine games left.

The Whites have been absent from the Premier League since 2004.

 

The Championship season was due to finish today, May 2, and Elland Road might've been host of a massive promotion party right around now if not for the global health crisis.

According to The YEP, the Premier League is the only division likely to finish its 2019-20 campaign, which means relegation and subsequent promotion.

The report adds that it doesn't matter what model the English Football League use to calculate the final table, Bielsa's side would still go up.

There is no perfect science to this and it seems we still might be a bit away from learning what Leeds' fate is.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to that report:

