Rangers and Celtic play each other four times in the league.

Rangers and Celtic should not play four times a season, Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron has said on PLZ Soccer.

Celtic and Rangers are the two biggest clubs in Scotland, and the Hoops and the Gers face each as many as four times over the course of a league campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

Cameron, chairman of Ayr - who are in the Scottish Championship - has said that he does not like Rangers and Celtic facing other four times, and he has also said that he will reject the idea of a league reconstruction.

The Scottish Premiership could undergo a league reconstruction after the divisions below were called due to the global health crisis.

According to The Scottish Sun, clubs in League Two are in favour of 14-14-14, while the idea of a 14-10-10-10 set-up has also been discussed.

Cameron told PLZ Soccer: "I’ve long maintained I think we should have two leagues of 18 and 22 or 18 and 24 or 20 and 22. I like the idea of home and away. I don’t really care about the Old Firm playing each other 4 times.

"I know that’s where the money comes from but I’m more interested in parity for the leagues and I think long term we’d be better off if we had more parity in our leagues because it would make it more interesting."

Cameron added: "I think I would vote against both of those because it doesn’t solve anything. If we’re going to I’d rather just stay where we are until we can make a better solution going forward."

Season to end now?

Due to the global health crisis, the Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment, with the divisions below called.

It is hard to see the season resume anytime soon, and perhaps the top-flight should be called now, so that clubs can start planning for the summer transfer window and for next season.