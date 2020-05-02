Quick links

'He'd make our team better': Liverpool star wants England international to join

Jadon Sancho to Liverpool is one rumour that's been around for quite a while.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has described Jadon Sancho as a 'special, special player' and one that he'd love at Liverpool.

The Reds have long been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Prior to the global health crisis, it had been reported that Sancho was going to leave the Bundesliga side this summer [The Telegraph] and Liverpool were one of the clubs touted to make a move.

Speculation of a switch to Anfield is getting progressively weaker, however, as other Premier League sides find themselves heavily linked now.

 

But Alexander-Arnold has said that his England team-mate would be more than welcome on Merseyside.

He said, during an Instagram Live chat: "If he came to us, he’d make our team better. So, I’d be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

According to Sky Sports, Sancho had a £100 million price-tag before the health emergency that has wreaked havoc on every facet of every-day life, including football.

Basically, the German giants probably won't be in a position to demand a nine-figure sum, because no club will be able to pay it and Liverpool are the same.

