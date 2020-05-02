Fabregas trolls Tottenham Hotspur fans, reminds them what happened today 4 years ago

Tottenham Hotspur drew with London rivals Chelsea to hand Leicester City the Premier League title four years ago.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has reminded Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter what happened on this day four years ago.

Back on May 2, 2016, Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League.

Harry Kane put Spurs in the lead in the 35th minute, and Son Heung-min made it 2-0 to the visiting team on 44 minutes.

Gary Cahill halved the deficit for Chelsea in the 58th minute, and Eden Hazard made it 2-2 seven minutes from the full-time whistle.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, the draw saw Leicester win the Premier League title in what was a remarkable achievement and a fairytale.

Spurs were chasing the Foxes at the time, but they had to win at Stamford Bridge to keep themselves in the title race.

Fabregas, who starred for Tottenham’s bitter North London rivals Arsenal and is now at AS Monaco in Ligue 1, has reminded Tottenham fans on Twitter what happened on this day four years ago.

For Leicester City — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 2, 2020