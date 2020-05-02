Edin Dzeko makes transfer claim about £20m Arsenal loanee

The on-loan Arsenal attacker is a wanted man by the Serie A giants.

Edin Dzeko has revealed that he wants to see Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan stay at Roma for the long term.

The Armenia international joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan from the Gunners last summer and has enjoyed a decent 2019-20 campaign.

Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal in the winter of 2018 from Manchester United, has scored six and set up three goals in only 13 Serie A outings.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is on record as saying that he wants the 31-year-old - whom the North Londoners want £20 million for [Corriere Dello Sport] - to stay in the Italian capital beyond the end of his loan deal.

And former Manchester City hitman Dzeko has claimed that he's also keen to see the Arsenal attacker be his team-mate for a little longer.

He said to Roma Forever: "I have always liked him as a footballer and now that I have known him I can say that he is a very good person and a fantastic player, we want to keep him and we hope that stay.

"We need people like him to make important results.''

It'll be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta rates Mkhitaryan.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was loaned out during Unai Emery's reign in charge of the Emirates Stadium club, but Arteta, who replaced his Spanish compatriot in December, might have other plans for the winger.