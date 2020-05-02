Quick links

Edin Dzeko makes transfer claim about £20m Arsenal loanee

Shane Callaghan
Edin Dzeko of AS Roma looks dejected during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Udinese at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 13 April 2019.
The on-loan Arsenal attacker is a wanted man by the Serie A giants.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 3, 2018 in London, England.

Edin Dzeko has revealed that he wants to see Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan stay at Roma for the long term.

The Armenia international joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan from the Gunners last summer and has enjoyed a decent 2019-20 campaign.

Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal in the winter of 2018 from Manchester United, has scored six and set up three goals in only 13 Serie A outings.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is on record as saying that he wants the 31-year-old - whom the North Londoners want £20 million for [Corriere Dello Sport] - to stay in the Italian capital beyond the end of his loan deal.

 

And former Manchester City hitman Dzeko has claimed that he's also keen to see the Arsenal attacker be his team-mate for a little longer.

He said to Roma Forever: "I have always liked him as a footballer and now that I have known him I can say that he is a very good person and a fantastic player, we want to keep him and we hope that stay.

"We need people like him to make important results.''

It'll be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta rates Mkhitaryan.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was loaned out during Unai Emery's reign in charge of the Emirates Stadium club, but Arteta, who replaced his Spanish compatriot in December, might have other plans for the winger.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on February 10, 2018 in London, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

