'Very good potential': Diego Forlan comments on £8m Wolves-linked star

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to bring Penarol's Facundo Pellistri to the Premier League - could Nuno Espirito Santo sign another wonder-kid?

Penarol coach Diego Forlan accepts that keeping hold of Facundo Pellistri could be an impossible task amid claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers and Real Madrid want the Uruguayan winger, while speaking to Jogo Bonito on FOX Sports.

A Montevideo-born starlet only made his senior debut in August but he already has two of the most iconic South American footballers of the 21st century singing his praises.

Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme adores a little ‘scoundrel’ who shares his enigmatic ability to scythe apart a defensive line with one fell swoop. And Forlan, the former Manchester United and Atletico front man, has loved watching Pellistri go from strength to strength at Penarol.

But with an affordable £8 million release clause in his contract, the 2010 World Cup Golden Boot winner is under no illusions about the future of his prized asset.

"Facundo Pellistri has very good potential. He has a lot to improve, he is growing and makes a difference. He has a lot of speed. We know that it will be difficult to keep him for a long time," said Forlan, who is enjoying his first ever managerial role at Penarol.

According to AS, Pellistri has admirers at a Real Madrid side who have made a habit of signing some of South America’s brightest prospects in recent times, including Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Reinier Jesus and former Penarol wonderkid Fede Valverde.

Wolves too are famed for their ability to spot a diamond in the rough.

And with Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and co playing the best football of their careers under Nuno Espirito Santo, Molineux might be the perfect habit for Pellistri to hone his talents.